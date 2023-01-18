India's population may have already overtaken China's, estimates show

South Asia

Hindustan Times
18 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 07:00 pm

Related News

India's population may have already overtaken China's, estimates show

India Population: Although India’s population growth has slowed, World Population Review said that it expected the number to continue to rise until at least 2050.

Hindustan Times
18 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Photo:Courtesy
Photo:Courtesy

India may have already surpassed China as the world's most-populous nation, Bloomberg reported citing estimates from the World Population Review which is an independent organisation focused on census and demographics.

According to the organisation's estimated, India's population stood at 1.417 billion as of end 2022, a little over 5 million more than the 1.412 billion reported by China when Beijing announced the first decline in population numbers since the 1960s. Although, the United Nations expects India to reach the milestone later this year.

Another estimate by research platform Macrotrends puts India's population at 1.428 billion, Bloomberg reported. Although India's population growth has slowed, World Population Review said that it expected the number to continue to rise until at least 2050.

On the other hand, China's population shrank by 850,000 in 2022 compared to a year ago, according to data released by the National Statistics Bureau. In its estimate, the United Nations said that more than half of the estimated increase in global population between 2022 and 2050 will be in just eight countries: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

The decline in China's population was registered even though the country reversed its strict one-child policy in 2021. The policy, which was implemented in 1980, aimed to reduce the social and economic consequences of rapid population growth by limiting families to have only one child.

It was strictly enforced with fines for violators as well. But Beijing is attempting to boost its population now, offering tax deductions, longer maternity leave and housing subsidies to encourage more births.

In August last year, China's National Health Commission urged central and provincial governments to increase spending on reproductive health and improve childcare services. China's state council also said that it is considering new measures to encourage flexible working hours and the option to work from home for employees with children.

Top News / World+Biz

India / India Population / population census

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

11h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

11h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

11h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

1h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

3h | TBS Entertainment
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

4h | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC