Dhaka records highest population, Barishal lowest

The highest number of 4,42,15,759 people live in Dhaka while the lowest 91,00,104 in Barishal, said the national report of the country's maiden full-fledged digital population and housing census.

According to the report, Bangladesh's total population reached 16.98 crore.

Of the total population, 8,41,34,003 are male while 8,56,86,784 are female. Besides, there are 8,124 third gender people in the country.

The 'National Report' for the Population and Housing Census 2022 was revealed at the launching event held at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in Agargaon on Tuesday (28 November).

According to the National report based on the 2022 census data, the enumerated population stood at 16,51,58,616 while the adjusted population was 16,98,28,911. Of the adjusted population, 68.34% reside in rural areas and 31.66% in urban areas.

Among the total enumerated population, males accounted for 8,17,69,266, females for 8,33,81,226, and there were 8,124 people identified as hijras.



The national report said the total population living in slum areas is 17,36,302 and the total population counted as floating is 22,185.

It is found that the percentages of the population living in general, institutional and other households are 97.03, 1.52 and 1.45 respectively. In the case of general households, the percentages of male-headed and female-headed households are 82.10 and 17.90 respectively.

The average annual growth rate of the population decreased to 1.22% in 2022 from 1.48% in 2011. The rates are 1.12% for males and 1.31% for females. The total population of the city corporation areas is 2,11,22,930, of which male is 1,12,18,546 (53.11%), female 99,02,995 (46.88%), and third gender 1,389 (0.007%).

In the case of density, Dhaka South City Corporation is recorded as the most densely populated area where a population of 39,406 live in per square kilometre. It is observed from the analysis that at the national level, the highest, 10.03% of the total population belong to the age of 15-19 years.

The Post Enumeration Check (PEC) survey was carried out by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

As per the PEC survey findings, the Net Coverage Error (NCE) of the Population and Housing Census 2022 was found at 2.75% which is the lowest ever in the census history of Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan said he was satisfied with the overall findings of the census adding that the capacity of the BBS has increased over the years on the whole.

Mannan also suggested for conducting the population census operations in every five years, even considering the possibility of conducting it in real-time rather than the current interval of every 10 years.