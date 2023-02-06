46.7 lakh people undercounted in latest census: BIDS

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:15 pm

Related News

46.7 lakh people undercounted in latest census: BIDS

With an adjustment of the skipped people, the country’s population rose to 16.98 crores

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
File Photo. Picture: TBS
File Photo. Picture: TBS

Some 46.7 lakh people, which is about 2.75% of Bangladesh's total population, were not counted in the Population and Housing Census 2022 of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), said the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

After conducting a post-enumeration check (PEC) on the BBS census, BIDS Senior Research Fellow Dr Mohammad Yunus presented the findings at the planning ministry on Monday.

According to the preliminary report of the latest population and housing census published by the BBS in July last year, the total population of the country stood at 16.52 crore, of which, 8.17 crore were males and 8.33 crore females.

With an adjustment of the skipped people, the population rose to 16.98 crores, said Mohammad Yunus.

The BIDS and BBS officials, however, are yet to disclose the final figure of the population, readjusting the number of men and women in the country.

At the event, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said both government institutions – BIDS and BBS – failed to provide accurate gender-disaggregated population figures.

"On the basis of the adjustment factor, I found the population to be 16.98 crores in the country. Why would not you come up with this number?" he said.

On the basis of the undercount factor of male and female, the BIDS and BBS should announce the final figures," the state minister said, adding that the mass people want to know the population size.

BIDS Director General Binayak Sen said the BIDS is only responsible for providing the adjustment factors of the census, not announcing the final figure, which is the job of the BBS.

He also noted that in the 2001 census, there was an undercount of 4.98%, which dropped to 3.97% in the 2011 census and decreased further in the last population census.

Dr Shahnaz Arefin, secretary of the Statistics and Informatics Division, endorsed the adjusted population size announced by the state minister, as well as the opinion of the BIDS DG regarding the BBS's responsibility to announce the final figures.

The BBS will estimate the final figures considering the adjustment factor produced by the BIDS and will publish the data within seven days, the secretary said.

BIDS Findings

BIDS Senior Research Fellow Mohammad Yunus said the BIDS conducted the PEC during 10-16 October last year from 354 sample areas in 64 districts. Some 354 field enumerators and 36 supervisors have been appointed to collect data and supervise the operation.

The number of undercounts is higher in urban areas – especially in cities – where, 3.70% of the population was skipped from the census, while the rate is 2.54% in rural areas.

The highest net coverage error rate is 3.33% in the Sylhet division, where the BBS suspended data collection of the census due to heavy rain and flood. The BIDS found the lowest 2.12% coverage errors in the Rajshahi division.

Besides, 2.79% of the female population was skipped against 2.67% male population. 

Moreover, around 2.75% of undercount was reported in the case of Muslims against 2.68% of followers of other religions.

Top News

population census / Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

11h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

11h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

2h | TBS Stories
James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

2h | TBS Entertainment
LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

5h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'