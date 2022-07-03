Bangladesh to host D-8 Council of Ministers 20th session 27 July 

Bangladesh

03 July, 2022, 09:45 am
Bangladesh to host D-8 Council of Ministers 20th session 27 July 

Bangladesh will host the 20th session of the Council of Ministers (COM) of D-8, also known as Developing-8, on 27 July.

The country already invited the foreign ministers of D-8 members.

D-8 is an organisation for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkiye.

The establishment of D-8 was announced officially through the Istanbul Declaration of Summit of Heads of State or Government on 15 June, 1997. 

It is a global arrangement rather than a regional one, as the composition of its members reflects.

Bangladesh will also host the 45th session of the D-8 Commission from 25 to 26 July.
 

Bangladesh / D8 Summit / Council of Ministers (COM)

