Tanzimul Ummah Foundation holds Hifzul Quran Award Festival

The 12th Hifzul Quran Award and Quran Festival 2024, organized by Tanzimul Ummah Foundation, was held at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Sunday (12 May).

A total of 1,234 students (Quran memorisers) from different branches under the Tanzimul Ummah Foundation received crests, certificates, turban scarves, and award bags during this ceremony, reads a press release.

Parents of the students were also honoured during the event.

With the presence of national and international Islamic scholars, Quran researchers, and thousands of Hafez, Tanzimul Ummah's vibrant event came to life.

Students, most of whom were Hafez of the Holy Quran, began arriving at the venue with their parents from early morning.

Various banners and festoons with the words of Quran and Hadith have decorated the event venue.

From the beginning, the venue became buzzing with the sound of reciting the Holy Quran in various melodies; everyone was enthralled by the wonderful performance of the students, including the mesmerising choruses and Islamic music, speeches, discussions and poetry recitations.

Among others, Md Habibur Rahman, additional secretary and director general of Bangladesh Madrasa Education Directorate; Professor Hafez Dr ABM Hezbollah from Islamic University, and Sheikh Kamaluddin Abdullah Zafree, founder of Bangladesh Islamic University, were present at the event.