Tanzimul Ummah Foundation holds Hifzul Quran Award Festival

Education

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 10:10 pm

Related News

Tanzimul Ummah Foundation holds Hifzul Quran Award Festival

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 12th Hifzul Quran Award and Quran Festival 2024, organized by Tanzimul Ummah Foundation, was held at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Sunday (12 May).

A total of 1,234 students (Quran memorisers) from different branches under the Tanzimul Ummah Foundation received crests, certificates, turban scarves, and award bags during this ceremony, reads a press release.

Parents of the students were also honoured during the event. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With the presence of national and international Islamic scholars, Quran researchers, and thousands of Hafez, Tanzimul Ummah's vibrant event came to life. 

Students, most of whom were Hafez of the Holy Quran, began arriving at the venue with their parents from early morning.

Various banners and festoons with the words of Quran and Hadith have decorated the event venue. 

From the beginning, the venue became buzzing with the sound of reciting the Holy Quran in various melodies; everyone was enthralled by the wonderful performance of the students, including the mesmerising choruses and Islamic music, speeches, discussions and poetry recitations.

Among others, Md Habibur Rahman, additional secretary and director general of Bangladesh Madrasa Education Directorate; Professor Hafez Dr ABM Hezbollah from Islamic University, and Sheikh Kamaluddin Abdullah Zafree, founder of Bangladesh Islamic University, were present at the event.

Tanzimul Ummah Foundation / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

56m | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

5h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

36m | Videos
'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

1h | Videos
The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

3h | Videos
China's economy is rapidly turning around

China's economy is rapidly turning around

2h | Videos