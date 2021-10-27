Bangladesh-EU to hold maiden 'Political Dialogue' next year

The EU and Bangladesh agreed to launch the first Political Dialogue in 2022 for providing strategic guidance and intensifying foreign and security policy cooperation.

The decision was made on Tuesday during a meeting between foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and deputy secretary-general of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora in Brussels, according to a press release received on Wednesday.

Acknowledging Bangladesh's growth momentum and new confidence as a nation DSG Mora said, that the EU looked forward to engaging further with Bangladesh on issues of shared interest, including through focus on the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, the foreign secretary discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations at the 4th Bangladesh-EU diplomatic consultations with Gunner Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific, EEAS while Bangladesh Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Mahbub Hassan Saleh and other officials from different ministries were present at the discussion.

The two sides agreed to take the relations beyond the traditional development and trade cooperation and address new issues of climate change, connectivity and security, according to the release.

Masud invited the EU Ambassador for Climate Change Marc Vanheukelen to visit Bangladesh early next year for holding an in-depth dialogue on climate change and green transition issues towards forging a bilateral green partnership.

In 2022, the EU and Bangladesh will celebrate their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the release added.