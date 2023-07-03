Bangladesh elected as vice chair of NAM ministerial meeting in Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

UNB
03 July, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 10:05 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

In the lead-up to the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, Bangladesh has been elected as vice chair of the ministerial meeting during the NAM preparatory meetings being held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

The meetings, which commenced on 3 July and will conclude on 6 July have attracted delegates from various countries.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is leading the Bangladesh delegation. 

NAM is attaining renewed prominence in the backdrop of the emerging polarisations and shifting balance of global power.

The next NAM Summit is scheduled to take place in Uganda on 19-20 January 2024. During this summit, South Sudan is expected to be officially welcomed as the newest member of the Non-Aligned Movement, further expanding the organization's reach and representation.

NAM Summit

