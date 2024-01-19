FM Hasan Mahmud leading Bangladesh delegation in NAM Summit

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud is leading the Bangladesh delegation in the 19th NAM Summit that began on Friday (19 January) in the Ugandan capital city Kampala.

The 19th NAM Summit themed: "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence", will continue till January 20 at the Speke Resort Munyonyo Convention Centre.

Hasan was scheduled to embark on the multilateral tour to Uganda on 17 January but his departure was delayed by a day due to flight cancellation amid fog and poor visibility.

Established in 1961, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) – which shares 44 of its 120 members with the Commonwealth – is a grouping of mostly developing countries working together to advance shared interests.

At the ministerial level meeting, Bangladesh called for greater unity and solidarity among the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member-States to ensure shared global prosperity.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, leading Bangladesh at the ministerial-level meeting, referred to the statement of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the NAM Summit in Algiers in 1973 where Bangabandhu emphasised the principles of self-reliance and effective economic cooperation among the non-aligned countries which is still relevant after 50 years.

The two-day ministerial meeting on NAM ended on January 18 after finalising the outcome document, Kampala Declaration and declaration on Palestine which are expected to be adopted in the 19th NAM Summit scheduled to be held on January 19-20.

The foreign secretary also highlighted the progresses achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and mentioned that the people of Bangladesh re-elected her through a "free, fair, peaceful and participatory" election, to continue her march towards development and prosperity.

He also called for establishing effective mechanisms inside the NAM to help the NAM countries from LDC graduation and also to deal with the aftermath of the graduation.

The foreign secretary also attended the meeting of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine and reiterated Bangladesh's unequivocal support for the legitimate right and just struggle of the Palestinian people for their freedom from Israeli occupation and oppression.

He also urged the members of the Movement to use all tools available to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.