Hasan in Uganda to attend NAM, South Summit

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has arrived in Uganda to attend the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the third South Summit of Group-77 and China.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Kenya Tareque Muhammad, also recognised in Uganda, received the foreign minister at Entebbe International Airport on Friday afternoon, according to a foreign ministry press release.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, who has traveled to Uganda to join NAM's pre-summit session, also accompanied the high commissioner at the airport.

The Bangladesh delegation, led by Hasan Mahmud, also includes the Secretary-General for the foreign ministry UN wing, Emdadul Islam Chowdhury.