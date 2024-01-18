NAM Summit: Dhaka calls for greater unity, solidarity for shared prosperity

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the ministerial meeting of the NAM in Kampala, Uganda on 18 January. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has called for greater unity and solidarity among the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member-states to ensure shared global prosperity.

While speaking at the ministerial meeting of the NAM in Kampala, Uganda, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen referred to the statement of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the NAM Summit in Algiers in 1973 where Bangabandhu emphasised the principles of self-reliance and effective economic cooperation among the non-aligned countries which is still relevant after 50 years.

The two-day ministerial meeting on NAM ended on 18 January after finalising the outcome document, Kampala Declaration and declaration on Palestine which are expected to be adopted in the 19th NAM Summit scheduled to be held on January 19-20.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will lead the Bangladesh delegation in the 19th NAM Summit, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary also highlighted the progresses achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and mentioned that the people of Bangladesh re-elected her through a "free, fair, peaceful and participatory" election, to continue her march towards development and prosperity.

He also called for establishing effective mechanisms inside the NAM to help the NAM countries from LDC graduation and also to deal with the aftermath of the graduation.

The Foreign Secretary also attended the meeting of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine and reiterated Bangladesh's unequivocal support for the legitimate right and just struggle of the Palestinian people for their freedom from Israeli occupation and oppression.

He also urged the members of the Movement to use all tools available to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.