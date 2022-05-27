Bangladesh elected to UNESCAP's 4 governing councils

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 01:34 pm

Bangladesh is the only country besides India who become elected to the governing councils in all four regional institutions of UNESCAP

Photo UNESCAP
Photo UNESCAP

Bangladesh has been elected to the governing councils of all four regional institutions of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Four regional institutions are the Statistical Institute for Asia and the Pacific (SIAP) which is situated in Makuhari, Japan; the Asian and Pacific Training Centre for Information and Communication Technology for Development (APCICT) which is situated in Incheon City, Korea, and the Centre for Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization (CSAM), which is situated in Beijing, China and the Asian and Pacific Centre for the Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) which situated in Tehran, Iran, said a press release. 

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal FCA, MP has congratulated Bangladesh on this remarkable achievement.

Bangladesh is the only country besides India who become elected to the governing councils in all four regional institutions of UNESCAP.

The election was held at the United Nations Conference Centre, Bangkok, Thailand as well as at the ESCAP Subregional Office for the Pacific, Suva, Fiji, and at the UN Compound, Beijing, China simultaneously.

The members are elected for the period of 2022-24.

ESCAP has five regional institutions that support the substantive divisions of ESCAP in their goals. Each regional institute has a governing council and they are responsible for reviewing the institutions' administration and financial status as well as the implementation of the program of work and advising the institute directors on the formulation of the programme of work.

