Bangladesh discusses improvement of healthcare with Thailand

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 04:48 pm

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh has held a meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on raising the quality of healthcare services for Bangladeshis to international standards and enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque led the meeting on behalf of Bangladesh with his Thailand counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul, said a press release. 

The ambassador of Bangladesh in Thailand and other senior officials from both countries were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Maleque presented various initiatives of the current government in the country's healthcare system. 

He highlighted the country's achievements including the construction of Padma Bridge with its own funding, successful handling of Covid-19, and maintaining financial stability during the pandemic.

Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the way Bangladesh has set an example in the world in dealing with the pandemic and has maintained economic success. 

The health minister of Bangladesh highlighted other initiatives of the health sector including following the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, such as conducting successful vaccination programmes and maintaining hygiene rules.

He lauded the quality of medical services in Thailand and expressed his interest to know about the initiatives of the country's healthcare department. He also inquired about the initiatives taken to reduce maternal and child mortality in Thailand. 

Zahid Maleque called for cooperation between both countries to help bring further development in Bangladesh's health sector. 

He emphasised on arranging advanced training for nurses, technologists and doctors engaged in maternal and child healthcare in both countries, enhancing the quality of health care, making joint investments, and developing institutional healthcare development strategies.

The Thai government representatives, present in the meeting, expressed hope that a positive decision on the issues would be reached soon.

