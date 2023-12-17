Bangladesh declares state mourning for Kuwait's emir on Monday

Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah attends a parliamentary session at the national assembly in Kuwait City, on 15 March (AFP/File photo)

Bangladesh has announced a one-day state mourning on Monday (18 December) following the demise of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

In a notification issued on Friday, the Cabinet Division has directed all government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions, educational institutions, and Bangladeshi missions abroad to hoist the national flag at half-mast in respect to the departed soul.

Besides, special prayers will be held in all mosques praying for the salvation of the late Emir of Kuwait.

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah of Kuwait passed away on Saturday, (16 December), at 86 years of age.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," said a statement aired on Kuwaiti state television.

State television had cut its regular programming and switched to a broadcast of a Quranic recital before the announcement.

The cause of death has not been disclosed, however he was admitted to a hospital late last month, with the Kuwait State Television disclosing an emergency health issue, but also claiming that the Emir was in a stable condition.

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, who is thought to be the world's oldest crown prince, has been Kuwait's de facto ruler since 2021. He has already been declared the new emir.

News of the Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah has been received with states of mourning across the Arab states and the Muslim world and messages of condolence from Western countries, including the UN