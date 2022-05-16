Bangladesh condemns the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 12:10 pm

Shireen Abu Akleh. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh has condemned the heinous assassination of Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a correspondent of Al-Jazeera, in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).

"This constitutes a flagrant violation of international laws and norms, and thus warrants an immediate investigation and accountability for those responsible," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release issued on Monday.

While expressing deep concern over the incident, Bangladesh said to believe that the Israeli occupation forces attacked Abu Akleh, who was on duty reporting facts and documenting crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

"The attack occurred in the context of Israeli violations of press and media freedom to silence the demand of self-determination," the press releases added.

Bangladesh also denounced the use of force and blatant display of disrespect by Israeli Police against the mourners attending Abu Akleh's funeral procession in East Jerusalem.

"Allowing mourners to grieve and pray for the departed soul without harassment and humiliation is the bare minimum of human decency expected."

Underscoring the occupying power accountable for the heinous crime, Bangladesh called on the international community to take immediate action to ensure justice, and compel Israel to provide necessary protection for journalists and media professionals working in the OPT.

The country also reiterated its firm conviction that the two-state solution, based on pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the Capital of the State of Palestine, is the only pathway for establishing lasting peace in the Middle East.

