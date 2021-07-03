Bangladesh bags first-ever Maths Olympiad gold

Bangladesh

03 July, 2021, 01:20 pm
Bangladesh bags first-ever Maths Olympiad gold

With a total score of 96, Bangladesh ended up 21st with one gold and two bronze

03 July, 2021, 01:20 pm
Photo :UNB
Photo :UNB

For the first time ever, Bangladesh has bagged a gold medal in the Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad (APMO). The result was published on June 29.

Md Maruf Hasan, a student of Government Anandamohan College, Mymensingh, won the gold medal for Bangladesh in this year's competition. He won silver and bronze medals in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Besides Maruf, Nuzhat Ahmed of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College and Adnan Sadiq of Notre Dame College won a bronze each, while six members of the Bangladesh team have been awarded special honours.

In this year's competition, a total of 344 students participated from 37 countries. With a total score of 96, Bangladesh ended up 21st with one gold and two bronze.

Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad Committee (BDMO) announced the local edition of the mathematical olympiad in March this year. It was held at the Monem Business District Building in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

The APMO is held annually. Each participating country has a representative in charge of organising the APMO locally. A central committee selects a paper with five questions to be solved in four hours, sends marking schemes and determines award winners.

 

