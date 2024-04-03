10-year tax holiday sought for gold refiners

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 09:46 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for a 10-year tax holiday for the gold refinery industry.

Bajus Standing Committee Chairman Anowar Hossain read the association's 15-point demand as their proposals for the fiscal 2024-25 at a press conference in the capital yesterday.

The organisation made the demand to promote the "made in Bangladesh" raged gold bars in the global market.

Bajus Standing Committee Chairman Anowar Hossain read the association’s 15-point-demand as their proposals for the fiscal year 2024-25 at a press conference in the capital on Wednesday (3 April). Photo: Courtesy
Bajus Standing Committee Chairman Anowar Hossain read the association’s 15-point-demand as their proposals for the fiscal year 2024-25 at a press conference in the capital on Wednesday (3 April). Photo: Courtesy

They also requested a 50% cash incentive on the condition of a minimum 20% value addition on gold bars, ornaments, and gold coins.

They also demanded an amendment to the gold policy to stop bringing gold bars by tourists.

They proposed a tax-free limit of gold import to 50 grams instead of the current 100 grams.

Bajus General Secretary Badal Chandra Roy and its advisor Ruhul Amin Rasel also spoke at the event.

