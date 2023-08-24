Bangladesh ambassador to Lebanon pays courtesy call on President Shahabuddin

Bangladesh Ambassador to Lebanon Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan pays courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday, 24 August 2023. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Ambassador to Lebanon Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan on Thursday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The Ambassador met the President at Bangabhaban at noon.

During the meeting, the ambassador sought the President's full guidance in performing his duties.

Besides strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Lebanon, President Shahabuddin directed him to explore trade and investment opportunities.

President's office secretary Sampad Barua, military secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam and press secretary Joynal Abedin were present.