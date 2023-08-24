Bangladesh ambassador to Lebanon pays courtesy call on President Shahabuddin

Bangladesh

UNB
24 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 03:49 pm

Related News

Bangladesh ambassador to Lebanon pays courtesy call on President Shahabuddin

Besides strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Lebanon, President Shahabuddin directed him to explore trade and investment opportunities.

UNB
24 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 03:49 pm
Bangladesh Ambassador to Lebanon Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan pays courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday, 24 August 2023. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh Ambassador to Lebanon Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan pays courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday, 24 August 2023. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Ambassador to Lebanon Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan on Thursday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The Ambassador met the President at Bangabhaban at noon.

During the meeting, the ambassador sought the President's full guidance in performing his duties.

Besides strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Lebanon, President Shahabuddin directed him to explore trade and investment opportunities.

President's office secretary Sampad Barua, military secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam and press secretary Joynal Abedin were present.

Top News

President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Lebanon / Courtesy Call

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

2h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

10h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

2h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

3h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19