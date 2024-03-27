Australian assistant defence minister expresses willingness to continue to work with Bangladesh govt

Bangladesh

UNB
27 March, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 02:14 pm

Related News

Australian assistant defence minister expresses willingness to continue to work with Bangladesh govt

UNB
27 March, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 02:14 pm
The 53rd Independence and National Day reception organised by the Bangladesh High commission in Canberra on 26 March 2024. Photo: UNB
The 53rd Independence and National Day reception organised by the Bangladesh High commission in Canberra on 26 March 2024. Photo: UNB

Australian Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite has congratulated the Bangladesh government for conducting a successful national election and expressed his country's willingness to continue to work with the government of Bangladesh.

Thistlethwaite said this at the 53rd Independence and National Day reception organised by the Bangladesh High commission in Canberra on 26 March.

The assistant defence minister highlighted that Bangladesh and Australia enjoy excellent bilateral relations rooted in Australia's recognition of Bangladesh on 31 January 1972.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He added that the relations were further strengthened by the visit of the then Labour Prime Minister Gough Whitlam to Bangladesh in 1975. He commended the Bangladesh diaspora in Australia for their contribution to Australian society.

In his statement, High Commissioner M Allama Siddiki expressed optimism that the Bangladesh-Australia bilateral partnership would be strengthened and widened in the coming days.

He conveyed his gratitude to the government and people of Australia for the cause of the Liberation War.

Offering tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the High Commissioner recalled Bangabandhu's unflinching leadership and contribution of the valiant freedom fighters in achieving the independence of Bangladesh.

He also highlighted economic success along with communal harmony and liberal culture in Bangladesh in his remarks.

More than 250 guests including Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite MP, Chair of Australia-India Parliamentary Group Andrew Charlton MP, ACT Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Peter Cain MLA, Chief of Protocol, Deputy Secretary of South and South East Asia Group and other senior representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Department of Home Affairs, Department of Defence, Department of Agriculture, ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic community, members of the business community, representatives from media and distinguished members of Bangladesh community attended the reception.

Members of the Band of the Royal Military College of Australia performed the instrumental national anthems of Bangladesh and Australia at the reception.

Documentaries on Bangladesh's rich culture, history, heritage and economic success and business opportunities were screened.

Earlier on the 26 March morning, the national flag was hoisted at the Chancery premises. The messages of the President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister were read out.

A special munajat was also offered for the salvation of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation and his family members, martyrs of the Liberation War, as well as for a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Bangladesh.

Top News

australia / Bangladesh / Bilateral Ties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

51m | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

4h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

5h | Panorama
The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How chips are made from bananas

How chips are made from bananas

1h | Videos
Fish Tikka Kabab

Fish Tikka Kabab

36m | Videos
'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

2h | Videos
Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

16h | Videos