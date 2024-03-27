Australian assistant defence minister expresses willingness to continue to work with Bangladesh govt

The 53rd Independence and National Day reception organised by the Bangladesh High commission in Canberra on 26 March 2024. Photo: UNB

Australian Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite has congratulated the Bangladesh government for conducting a successful national election and expressed his country's willingness to continue to work with the government of Bangladesh.

Thistlethwaite said this at the 53rd Independence and National Day reception organised by the Bangladesh High commission in Canberra on 26 March.

The assistant defence minister highlighted that Bangladesh and Australia enjoy excellent bilateral relations rooted in Australia's recognition of Bangladesh on 31 January 1972.

He added that the relations were further strengthened by the visit of the then Labour Prime Minister Gough Whitlam to Bangladesh in 1975. He commended the Bangladesh diaspora in Australia for their contribution to Australian society.

In his statement, High Commissioner M Allama Siddiki expressed optimism that the Bangladesh-Australia bilateral partnership would be strengthened and widened in the coming days.

He conveyed his gratitude to the government and people of Australia for the cause of the Liberation War.

Offering tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the High Commissioner recalled Bangabandhu's unflinching leadership and contribution of the valiant freedom fighters in achieving the independence of Bangladesh.

He also highlighted economic success along with communal harmony and liberal culture in Bangladesh in his remarks.

More than 250 guests including Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite MP, Chair of Australia-India Parliamentary Group Andrew Charlton MP, ACT Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Peter Cain MLA, Chief of Protocol, Deputy Secretary of South and South East Asia Group and other senior representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Department of Home Affairs, Department of Defence, Department of Agriculture, ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic community, members of the business community, representatives from media and distinguished members of Bangladesh community attended the reception.

Members of the Band of the Royal Military College of Australia performed the instrumental national anthems of Bangladesh and Australia at the reception.

Documentaries on Bangladesh's rich culture, history, heritage and economic success and business opportunities were screened.

Earlier on the 26 March morning, the national flag was hoisted at the Chancery premises. The messages of the President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister were read out.

A special munajat was also offered for the salvation of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation and his family members, martyrs of the Liberation War, as well as for a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Bangladesh.