Attacks on doctors: BMA Ctg unit announces work abstention on Sunday, Monday

The decision came from a human chain organised with the participation of various organisations of doctors in front of the Chittagong Medical College and Hospital on Thursday (18 April). Photo: TBS

The Chattogram chapter of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) has announced a two-hour work abstention on Sunday and Monday protesting the recent attacks on two doctors in the city.

In addition, it declared closure of all private practices for two days.

The decision came from a human chain organised with the participation of various organisations of doctors in front of the Chittagong Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

The decision was announced during a human chain programme, which saw the participation of several organisations of doctors, held in front of the Chattogram Medical College (CMC) Hospital on Thursday (18 April).

Presided over by Professor Dr Mujibul Haque Khan, Chittagong district president of BMA, 9 organisations including Bangladesh Medical Association, Swadhinta Prakash Parishad and Chittagong Prakash Samiti participated in the event.

During the event, BMA leaders highlighted the increasing instances of violence against doctors and emphasised the need for stronger legal protections.

Speaking at the programme, Chattogram BMA President Dr Mujibul Haque Khan asserted the demand for immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attacks.

He expressed frustration over the lack of progress in addressing previous incidents.

Earlier on 10 April, Raktim Das, a doctor of Patia General Hospital in Chattogram, was seriously injured after being attacked by local Awami League leaders for the delay in treating a patient who suffered a heart attack.

Later on 14 April, another doctor named Riaz Uddin Shiblu sustained injuries after being attacked by the relatives of a one-year-old who allegedly died due to wrong treatment.

