Attack on Hero Alom an attempt to make Dhaka-17 by-polls controversial: Arafat

Awami League nominated candidate contesting the Dhaka-17 by-election, Mohammad Ali Arafat, has condemned the attack on his rival candidate Ashraful Alam, popularly known as "Hero Alom".

"I've heard about the assault on one candidate. Such an untoward event was not necessary. I think the perpetrators were trying to make the election seem controversial. I condemn this incident," he said at a press conference after voting ended in the by-election this afternoon.

Arafat urged the Election Commission to conduct a proper investigation into the incident and take legal action against the perpetrators.

"Such incidents should not happen again during elections in Bangladesh in future," the AL-backed candidate said.

Earlier in the day, Hero Alom – an independent candidate contesting Dhaka-17 by-election – was physically assaulted while leaving a polling centre in Banani area.

Mohammad Elias, chief election agent of Hero Alom, said the candidate was taken to Better Life Hospital in Rampura around 5:30 pm in an unconscious state and is now undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir has said action will be taken against those involved in the incident.

"The Hero Alom incident is unexpected, and steps are underway to take action against those involved," the election commissioner said at a post-election briefing in front of journalists at the Election Commission building.

