TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 03:40 pm

My life is in danger: Hero Alom

"My life is in danger. I am afraid for my life. A group of people even visited my home and looked for me. They misbehaved with the guard," Hero Alam said during a press briefing

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 03:40 pm
My life is in danger: Hero Alom

Popular Youtuber Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alom, who was a candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-polls, has expressed concern about his life following the recent attack on him.

"My life is in danger. I am afraid for my life. A group of people even visited my home and looked for me. They misbehaved with the guard," Hero Alam said during a press briefing on Wednesday (19 July). 

"8 to 10 men went to my house and shouted 'Alam come out,'" he added. 

He also said that the police administration is responsible for the lack of security. 

Western countries condemn attack on Hero Alom, call for full investigation

"If the police had picked me up in a car on the day I was attacked, I would have been saved from the attack," he said. 

Hero Alom came under attack around 3:00 pm on 17 July after he visited the polling centre at Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds.

According to locals present at the scene, Alom was taking pictures with fans when a group of people approached him and stated that it was not the appropriate time or place to shoot TikTok content. When he responded, they chased him and physically assaulted him.

Law enforcement officers intervened, and Alom managed to escape in a car.

A case has been filed against 15-20 unnamed persons in connection with the attack on Hero Alom.

Sujan Rahman Shuvo, 25, from Hero Alom's hometown of Bogura filed the case on charges of assault. Sujan alleged that a group of people beat him up in an attempt of murder.

 

Hero Alam / Bangladesh / Dhaka-17 by-polls

