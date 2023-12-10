Hero Alom gets back candidacy

A file photo of Hero Alom speaking to reporters at the Election Commission on 6 December to submit an appeal. Photo: TBS

Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, has regained his candidacy to contest in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls from the Bogura-4 constituency.

The Election Commission delivered the verdict after reviewing his appeal on Sunday (10 December) afternoon.

Earlier, the returning officer cancelled Hero Alam's candidacy for wrongly filing the nomination paper.

"I was confident that I will get my candidacy back from the EC. My candidacy was reinstated during the appeal hearing. I am grateful to the EC. I will contest in the election with "Daab (green coconut)" symbol," Hero Alam told reporters after getting back his candidacy today.

Expressing confidence about his victory, the independent candidate said, "I will remain active in the electoral process till the very end. If the election remains fair, I am hopeful of securing a win."

Despite declaring his decision not to participate in any further election under Awami League, Hero Alam clarified his motivation for joining this poll.

"I have faced immense hardship - beaten and suffered – while participating in previous elections. I have come a long way through relentless struggle, so why should I step back?" he questioned.

On 30 November, Hero Alom confirmed that he filed a nomination paper from the Bangladesh Congress party for Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram).

The Bangladesh Congress is part of a six-party alliance that also includes the People's Rights Party, the Bangladesh Bachelors Society, the Bangladesh People's Party, the Bangladesh Green Party and Bangladesh Bangladesh Sat Sangrami Voters Party.