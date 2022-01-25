ASK condemns arrest of 5 former SUST students

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has expressed deep concern over the arrest of five former students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on charges of providing financial support to the protesting students.

Picking up the students and later showing them arrested without any specific charge violates their constitutional and human rights, reads an ASK statement issued Tuesday (25 January).

"Such an act by law enforcement agencies is illegal and not acceptable in a democratic system by any means," it added.

They demanded immediate release of the arrestees and called upon the authorities concerned to resolve the ongoing crisis through discussions by ensuring maximum security to the students.

Since 19 January, 24 students have been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Before that, students began protests to demand the resignation of the Provost of the Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall Zafrin Ahmed Liza after she allegedly "misbehaved" with a student.

Though she was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of the vice-chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed after police used batons and tear shells and fired shots to break up a protest.

Education Minister Dipu Moni took part in a virtual meeting with the protesting students on 22 January night to reach a dialogue to resolve the situation; however, it drew no result.

The protesting students on Saturday night cut off the electricity connection of SUST VC's official residence.

The agitating students said the education minister assured them of accepting all their demands except for the VC's resignation – which is the core issue of their movement.