Army distributes Eid gifts among needy people in Tungipara

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 09:51 pm

Related News

Army distributes Eid gifts among needy people in Tungipara

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 09:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, 1,000 needy people in Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj have been given Eid gifts on behalf of Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

Packets containing pilau rice, pulses, lachcha semai, sugar, and oil were given as gifts to them at Gimadanga Tungipara (City) Model Government Primary School on Tuesday. The programme was organised by the 55 Infantry Division under the overall supervision of the GOC, 55 Infantry Division and Area Commander, Jashore, reads a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

Senior officials of Jashore Cantonment conducted the distribution of the gifts. The Upazila Nirbahi Officer, municipality mayor and other local dignitaries were also present during the distribution.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

army / Eid gifts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

9h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

12h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

1h | Videos
Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

1h | Videos
50 companies plan to invest big in South

50 companies plan to invest big in South

2h | Videos
Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh