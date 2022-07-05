Army distributes Eid gifts among needy people in Tungipara

Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, 1,000 needy people in Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj have been given Eid gifts on behalf of Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

Packets containing pilau rice, pulses, lachcha semai, sugar, and oil were given as gifts to them at Gimadanga Tungipara (City) Model Government Primary School on Tuesday. The programme was organised by the 55 Infantry Division under the overall supervision of the GOC, 55 Infantry Division and Area Commander, Jashore, reads a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

Senior officials of Jashore Cantonment conducted the distribution of the gifts. The Upazila Nirbahi Officer, municipality mayor and other local dignitaries were also present during the distribution.