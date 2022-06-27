Army chief inaugurates three new dorms at Barisal Cadet College

The Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP on Sunday inaugurated three new multi-storeyed dormitories for the students at Barisal Cadet College.

These three complexes were part of the first round of development programmes for the 12 cadet colleges under the jurisdiction of the Bangladesh Army which started in 2018.

In his speech, General Shafiuddin encouraged the cadets to become skilled and contribute to the building process of a resourceful Bangladesh.