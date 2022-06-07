Qatar defence chief visits Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 05:51 pm

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

A Qatar delegation, led by its armed forces chief Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Al-Akil Al-Nabet, arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a three-day visit in response to an invitation by Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

Salem Hamad paid a courtesy call on Shafiuddin Ahmed at the Army Headquarters in the capital on Tuesday and discussed potential areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries, said a press release. 

Appreciating the high level of preparedness, excellent standard of training, startling role in peacekeeping and the overall affairs of the Bangladesh Army, General Salem hinted at the possibility of employing Bangladesh Army personnel in Qatar similar to that in Kuwait.

He also expressed interest in training exchanges between the armed forces of the two countries.

Later, Lieutenant General Salem met Security Adviser to Prime Minister Major General (retired) Tariq Ahmed Siddiqui. He also called on the chiefs of the Bangladesh Navy and the Bangladesh Air Forces.

Earlier on Monday, the Qatar delegation attended a banquet dinner, followed by a cultural programme. Seraya Ali Al-Qahtani, ambassador of Qatar, and senior officials of Qatar and the Bangladesh Armed Forces were present at the event, the release reads.

General Salem is scheduled to visit the Bangladesh Military Academy in Chattogram on Wednesday and depart for Qatar later in the day.

Comments

