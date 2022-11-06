Pay cadet college admission application fee through bKash

Corporates

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 03:31 pm

Related News

Pay cadet college admission application fee through bKash

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 03:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This year also, admission seekers of 12 cadet colleges, including three girls' cadet colleges, can pay application fee conveniently through bKash. They can complete the admission application process online by paying the fee through bKash till 7 December.

Detailed process of the application and fee payment of cadet college admission is available on the website - https://cadetcollegeadmission.army.mil.bd/.

To apply, admission seekers need to click on "Apply Now" in the website. In next step, they need to sign up by entering name, mobile number, email, date of birth and password. After that, they will have to log in by entering user ID and password. Next, they need to select "bKash" from "Payment" option and put the amount (Tk1500) to complete the payment. Upon successful payment, applicants will receive SMS notification.

Written test of the cadet colleges will be held on 6 January, reads a press release.

Payment of academic fees including admission application, and other fees through bKash has become popular to the students and their guardians. At present, bKash is providing fee payment service to more than 1,200 public and private educational institutions across the country.
 

cadet college / Bkash / Admission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

6h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

7h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

17h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

17h | Videos
Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

17h | Videos
Imran Khan vows to continue Long March

Imran Khan vows to continue Long March

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together