South Korean ambassador calls on Army chief

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

South Korean Ambassador in Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun paid a courtesy call to Bangladesh Army Chief, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, at Army Headquarter in Dhaka on Monday.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed improving existing relations between the armies of the two countries, said an ISPR press release.

With this discussion, the army chief is hopeful about opening new prospects to enhance relations between the armies of the two countries, the release adds. 

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed / South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun / Courtesy Call

