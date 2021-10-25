Application timeline for Joy Bangla Youth Award extended to 31 Oct

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 05:00 pm

The deadline for submission of applications for the fifth installment of the Joy Bangla Youth Award has been extended till 31 October.

Youths transforming communities through social initiatives can apply for the award throughout the ongoing month, reads a press release.

The deadline has been extended considering the overwhelming response from the young changemakers and the overall circumstances, the press statement added.

The invitation for applications commenced on 24 September.

Young Bangla, the youth secretariat of the ruling Awami League's research wing -- Centre for Research & Information (CRI) organizes the award.

Applicants have to visit http://jbya.youngbangla.org, the website of Young Bangla, to complete their submissions.

The award is designed to recognise countrywide young changemakers, help them network among themselves and enhance the services they are already providing to their communities.

Since its inception in 2014, Young Bangla has been conferring the award to the youths and youth organizations successfully involved in changing the social paradigm in their respective areas.

"Joy Bangla Youth Award is back for the fifth time to celebrate the young changemakers' dedication to the country. The country's biggest youth platform Young Bangla is once more set to award the youths who have taken the country forward," added CRI sources.

The award will feature two new additions -- conferring ceremony and lifetime achievement awards.

Young Bangla will present Lifetime Achievement Awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to the post-independence nation-building process through their leadership, service, initiatives, and research.

There will be 10 awards under two broad categories -- "Social Inclusion" and "Integrated Community Development".

Youth organisations working to improve the ability, opportunity, and dignity of marginalized and disadvantaged people through different initiatives can apply under "Social Inclusion", which is split into six sub-categories -- Women Empowerment, Child Rights, Empowering People with Disabilities, Empowering Marginalised People, Youth Development, Empowering Extreme Poor.

While youth organisations making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents, and dedication can apply under "Integrated Community Development", which is divided into another six sub-categories -- Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign, Environment, and Climate Change Activity, Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Response, Health Care and Awareness, Education, Sociocultural Initiatives.

Young Bangla encourages university-based clubs working for the youth community within the university through community service, campaigns, and activities to apply for this award.

Lifetime Achievement Awards will be conferred based on four criteria -- Development Programmes and Projects, Public Policy, Research and Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity.

Joy Bangla Youth Award

