Joy Bangla Youth Award: Compelling, inspiring and courageous tales of young achievers

The highly competitive battle to select the best young change-makers out of 700 achievers for the country's biggest recognition of youths, the Joy Bangla Youth Award, has evolved into an extremely challenging task as most of the aspirants offer an equal take of compelling inspiring and courageous accounts by virtue of their work.

On application forwarded by 700 youth led organisations from all across the country, a highly distinguished panel of jury board observed super achievers are ardently battling out for the award, a testament to the rising popularity while overwhelming acceptance to this recognition, an effort that can offer a glimmer of hope for a better Bangladesh in future, reads a press release.

According to a celebrated jury panel, the length and breadth of activities of those vying for the Joy Bangla Youth Award serve as a true source of motivation and testify to what youths are capable of achieving and the mammoth tasks undertaken by achievers who were working day and night tirelessly.

Identifying, showcasing and connecting the continuation of the seventh instalment clearly showed this award has turned out as the biggest hub of inclusivity, with a reach out that spans every nook and cranny.

Dr Makhduma Nargis, a freedom fighter and eminent health expert, said going through the works stands out as the biggest source of motivation, how they are taking the country forward by putting in their best efforts on their own.

Expressing gratitude for having been involved in the jury board, Nigar Sultana Joty, captain of the Bangladesh women's cricket team, said all the organizations are very much capable, another significant feature is they are sprawling across the country and the fight is extremely competitive.

Asif Munir, a development expert, pinned hopes that "any effort to groom the achievers and hone their skills with proper mentoring is a big push for helping youth take the country forward in future".

Artist Elita Karim also showered a heap of praise on the awardees while finding the competitors extremely capable. She also acknowledged the consistent support provided by the platform since its inception.

Launched in 2015, Joy Bangla Youth Award boasts recognising and rewarding as many as 148 youth-led organizations.