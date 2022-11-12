10 organisations get Joy Bangla Youth Award 2022 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 05:11 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy has handed over the Joy Bangla Youth Awards 2022 to 10 organisations. 

Young Bangla, the country's biggest youth network, announced names of the winners under five categories. 

The award-giving ceremony took place at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development in Savar Saturday (12 November). 

The entries received from all over the country were assessed by an 11-member jury board.

Since its inception in 2014, Young Bangla, the largest network of the country's youths, has become a hub of 12,500 volunteers, 2,00,000 members, and 300 youth organisations.

Youth organisations applied under the following categories - Women Empowerment, Child Rights, Empowering the People with Disabilities, Empowering Vulnerable People, Employment and Innovation, Creativity and Recreation, Knowledge and Capacity Development, Empowering Extreme Poor, Environment and Climate Change Activity, Health Care and Awareness, Sociocultural Initiatives, Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency.

Owing to the support provided by Young Bangla, a couple of past awardees later earned international recognition including the prestigious Diana Award and International Children's Peace Prize.

