Joy Bangla Youth Award to be held on Saturday

Corporates

UNB
17 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 09:58 pm

Related News

Joy Bangla Youth Award to be held on Saturday

UNB
17 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 09:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With young trailblazers of the country waiting with bated breath, the much-awaited and biggest recognition for the super achievers – Joy Bangla Youth Award – is set to take place Saturday.

This year the call for applications for this prestigious award drew a massive response, as around 700 promising youth-led organisations are locked in a nerve-racking battle to lift up the trophy, according to an official press release.

Importantly, some key features that set the award, under Young Bangla, apart are inclusiveness and the length and breadth of the selection of categories that opened up a comprehensive window for the change-makers from even the remotest part of the country, the press release reads.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following a rigorous screening process, a diversified and celebrated jury board, comprising of celebrated personalities, has been tasked to take the final call on the fate of the aspirants as this year 12 organisations will be recognised under six categories.

This year the categories are: Skill and Employment, Art and Culture, Community Wellness, Social Inclusion, Climate and Environment, Innovation and Communication.

Emerged as the most celebrated award for those setting up to transform lives, this award is named after the historic war cry "Joy Bangla", previous winners of the award have made their marks on global stage also, bringing in moments of pride and glory for the country, reads the press release.

The award ceremony will be telecasted live on different television channels between 2:20pm and 3:40pm on Saturday as award session.

Joy Bangla Youth Award has helped showcase silent but transformational initiatives – from educating street children in Dhaka to helping the poor and vulnerable tea worker communities in Sylhet.

Sajeeb Wazed, chairperson of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), will hand over the awards at the ceremony – to be attended by an esteemed jury panel and a stream of country's top young achievers, former and current awardees.

Since its inception in 2014, Young Bangla, the largest network of the country's youths, has become a beacon light that already provided with real and measurable gains for youth led organisations.

The goal of this platform, CRI's youth secretariat, is not just awarding or recognising the young changemakers but also helping them network, connect with policymakers, and receive proper grooming, according to the press release.

Bestowed with the recognition, a couple of past awardees later earned international recognition including the prestigious Diana Award and International Children's Peace Prize.

Joy Bangla Youth Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

16h | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

17h | Panorama
Photo: Noor E Alam

Punching above one’s weight: Adnan Haroon’s mission to make boxing popular in Bangladesh

17h | Panorama
Pearl with emerald is Glued Together’s favourite combination. Photo: Courtesy

Glued Together: Breathing new life into vintage designs

14h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy
In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

7h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

1d | TBS SPORTS
Fake 'Bard' app steals information

Fake 'Bard' app steals information

9h | Tech Talk