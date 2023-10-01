Applications for 7th instalment of Joy Bangla Youth Award open till 10 Oct

Applications for the seventh edition of the country's most celebrated award for young changemakers, 'Joy Bangla Youth Award', opened on 15 September and will continue until 10 October.

Youth organisations that turned around communities through social initiatives can apply for the seventh edition of Joy Bangla Youth Award in six categories.

The categories are: Skill and Employment, Art and Culture, Community Wellness, Social Inclusion, Climate and Environment, Innovation and Communication.

Applicants or founders of the organisations must have been engaged in community services for more than 18 months either in a professional or voluntary capacity.

The organisations should be in existence for a period of no less than 2 years, according to Young Bangla, the youth secretariat of Center For Research and Information.

Young Bangla also encourages university-based clubs working for the youth community within the university through community service, campaigns, and activities to apply for this award.

The announcement of the return of the much awaited award this year after receiving rave responses from youths last year, already triggered warm responses on social media with an encouraging number applied in the first two weeks of the announcement, according to Young Bangla.

Joy Bangla Youth Award, named after the liberation time war cry "Joy Bangla", is geared up with a vision to recognise the best youth organisations in Bangladesh for their humanitarian works and contribution to society.

A number of awardees later bagged global awards also in different categories.

Following the end of application window, a rigorous selection process would be put in place with an accomplished jury to finalise the top awardees. Launched in 2015, under the platform Young Bangla, the six editions of JBYA saw as many as 153 youth led organisations honoured, recognised with their stories presented before the nation.

Young Bangla, the country's biggest youth network, has not just awarded young changemakers but also groomed them, paving the path for bigger contributions and further recognition.

The date of the award ceremony will be announced later.

Apart from the award winning organisations, Young Bangla is currently working as the largest youth platform with more than 300 organisations.

The platform has emerged as a hub of over 300,000 members, including more than 50,000 volunteers.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina became a member of Young Bangla in May 2022.

Applicants can follow this link to apply: http://jbya.youngbangla.org/