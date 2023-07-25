Appalled over killing of another Bangladeshi in the USA in last 5 days: Shariar Alam

25 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 03:38 pm

Photo: Archive
Photo: Archive

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam expressed dismay over the killing of another Bangladeshi national in the United States within five days of the deaths of a student in an apparent robbery.

According to a tweet by the state minister, the deceased was identified as Abul Hashim.

"We are appalled to know the killing of a second Bangladeshi in last 5 days in the USA. Eazuddin Ahmed [Ramim] who was killed earlier went to USA for higher studies. Son of Freedom Fighter was working in a grocery store to meet his educational expenses," he said.

Previously on 19 July, a 22-year-old Bangladeshi student was gunned down during an apparent robbery attempt in St Louis, Missouri, in the United States.

Hailing from Mirsarai upazila in Chattogram, Eazuddin Ramim moved to the US in 2016 to pursue higher education in computer science.

The victim's elder brother, Riyaz Uddin Ahmed, told BNN that the assailants presumably targeted his brother for his car and money.

