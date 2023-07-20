Bangladeshi student shot dead in apparent robbery attempt in US

A 22-year-old Bangladeshi student was gunned down during an apparent robbery attempt in St Louis, Missouri, in the United States.

Romim Uddin Ahmed was shot in the early hours of Wednesday, falling victim to a potential car and cash robbery.

Hailing from Mirsarai upazila in Chattogram, Romim moved to the US in 2016 to pursue higher education in computer science.

The US Embassy in Dhaka expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and called for a thorough investigation of the crime to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The victim's elder brother, Riyaz Uddin Ahmed, told BNN that the assailants presumably targeted his brother for his car and money.

Quoting a Bangladeshi journalist based in the US, the media reported that Romim was at work at the gas station when a group of miscreants attempted to break into his parked car. As he tried to confront the robbers, he was shot by a gunman among them.

The police later found him and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.