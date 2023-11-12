Another bus torched in Dhaka's Mirpur during ongoing blockade

Bangladesh

UNB
12 November, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 02:48 pm

Related News

Another bus torched in Dhaka's Mirpur during ongoing blockade

The arson attack on a bus of "Projapoti Paribahan" at the busy Mirpur 10 Circle was reported around 1:13pm

UNB
12 November, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 02:48 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

A group of people set another bus on fire in Mirpur-10 today another countrywide 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties is underway.

The arson attack on a bus of "Projapoti Paribahan" at the busy Mirpur 10 Circle was reported around 1:13pm, said Talha Bin Jashim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

Responding to the call, two firefighting units from Mirpur Fire Station rushed to the spot to douse the fire within a few minutes, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, nine arson attacks were reported across the country from 8pm last night to 6am today (12 November), according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

For the fourth time, BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties have called a countrywide blockade of roads, rail lines, and waterways to press home their one-point demand ahead of the national election.

Top News

bus torched / Mirpur / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

33m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

13m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

28m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

16h | TBS World