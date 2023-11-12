Another bus torched in Dhaka's Mirpur during ongoing blockade

A group of people set another bus on fire in Mirpur-10 today another countrywide 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties is underway.

The arson attack on a bus of "Projapoti Paribahan" at the busy Mirpur 10 Circle was reported around 1:13pm, said Talha Bin Jashim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

Responding to the call, two firefighting units from Mirpur Fire Station rushed to the spot to douse the fire within a few minutes, he said.

Earlier, nine arson attacks were reported across the country from 8pm last night to 6am today (12 November), according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

For the fourth time, BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties have called a countrywide blockade of roads, rail lines, and waterways to press home their one-point demand ahead of the national election.