Another bus set ablaze in Dhaka's Tantibazar amid blockade

Bangladesh

UNB
08 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 08:16 pm

Related News

Another bus set ablaze in Dhaka's Tantibazar amid blockade

UNB
08 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 08:16 pm
Two firefighting units of Sadarghat Fire Station rushed to the spot around 7:33pm when the buses were set on fire. 8 November. Photo: UNB
Two firefighting units of Sadarghat Fire Station rushed to the spot around 7:33pm when the buses were set on fire. 8 November. Photo: UNB

Unidentified miscreants set a bus on fire at the Tantibazar intersection in Old Dhaka on Wednesday night amid the countrywide 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.

Two firefighting units of Sadarghat Fire Station rushed to the spot around 7:33pm when the buses were set on fire, said Tanha Bin Zasim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room (media).

On 6 November, BNP, Jamaat and like-minded parties announced a 48-hour road-rail-waterways blockade across the country beginning from Wednesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Bus Burning / Bnagladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

5h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

5h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

9h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

3h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

4h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

7h | TBS Career
The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

23h | TBS World