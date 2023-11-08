Another bus set ablaze in Dhaka's Tantibazar amid blockade

Two firefighting units of Sadarghat Fire Station rushed to the spot around 7:33pm when the buses were set on fire. 8 November. Photo: UNB

Unidentified miscreants set a bus on fire at the Tantibazar intersection in Old Dhaka on Wednesday night amid the countrywide 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.

Two firefighting units of Sadarghat Fire Station rushed to the spot around 7:33pm when the buses were set on fire, said Tanha Bin Zasim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room (media).

On 6 November, BNP, Jamaat and like-minded parties announced a 48-hour road-rail-waterways blockade across the country beginning from Wednesday.