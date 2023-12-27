HC seeks police report on whereabouts of 2 BNP leaders missing in Bogura

Court

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 10:06 pm

Related News

HC seeks police report on whereabouts of 2 BNP leaders missing in Bogura

It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to trace missing ones, observes HC

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 10:06 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

The High Court on Wednesday directed the inspector general of police to submit a report on the whereabouts of two BNP leaders in Bogura, who were allegedly picked up on 14 December, and have since remained missing.

If a citizen goes missing, it is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies of the state to find him, the HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah observed.

"Human life is very precious. The family knows how painful the pain of losing a loved one is," the court said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The HC bench passed the order during the hearing of separate habeas corpus petitions filed by the families of the two missing leaders – Anwar Hossain and Delwar Hossain.

The IGP has been directed to submit the report on 4 January.

The court also issued a rule, asking for explanation within two weeks as to why the inaction of the authorities to produce Delwar and Anwar before the court would not be illegal.

The home secretary, IGP, the Detective Branch, the Rapid Action Battalion and the officer-in-charge of Kahalu police station in Bogura have been made respondents to the rule.

Missing Anwar Hossain was the assistant office secretary of Kahalu upazila unit of the BNP, while missing Delwar Hossain was its relief and disaster affairs secretary.

Families of the two leaders alleged that they had been picked up on 14 December by some men claiming to be from the DB during an event at the Rural Development Academy of Bogura. Since then, there has been no trace of the duo.

On 26 December, the families filed separate habeas corpus petitions with the High Court to trace them.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bnagladesh / Missing Persons / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

14h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Chowdhury Andolon - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

14h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

14h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

1h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

2h | Videos
Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

3h | Videos
Jul-Nov revenue grows 14.26%

Jul-Nov revenue grows 14.26%

23m | Videos