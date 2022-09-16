BM Container Depot tragedy: 2 more bodies identified through DNA test

Three months after massive chemical blasts and fire at BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has identified two more charred bodies of the victims through DNA tests.

A fire and subsequent blasts at BM Container Depot killed 51 people, including 10 firefighters, and injured more than 250 on 4 June.

With the latest number, 39 out of the 51 bodies have been identified, said Sumon Bonik, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda police station.

Thursday, the identities of Md Main Uddin, 23, of Noakhali's Hatia and Md Jewel Rana, 3, of Companiganj were confirmed through DNA tests.

Their bodies were kept at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the families.

However, 12 more unidentified bodies have still been kept at Chittagong Medical College Hospital, Sumon said.