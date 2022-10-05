Another Bangladeshi loses a leg in landmine blast along Myanmar border

A second Bangladeshi man in less than 3 weeks has lost a leg in a landmine explosion near the border with Myanmar along Naikhongchhari of Bandarban.

The injured was identified as Abdul Kader, 27, a resident of Chherakum area in Dochhari union under the upazila. Several organs of his body including his eyes were also damaged in the explosion, Md Imran, chairman of the Union Parishad, told UNB.

He was first rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition, the chairman said.

Kader stepped on the mine when he drifted across the border to bring back his cows around 8pm on Tuesday, said Mohammad Hossain, who brought him to the hospital.

Dr Tarekul Islam, medical officer of the hospital, said Kader's leg was severed from the knee down and eyes were also damaged badly.

He was shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment as his condition was stated to be critical, he added.

Mentionable, a Rohingya teen identified as Omar Farooq was killed and another critically injured in a landmine explosion inside Myanmar along the country's border with Bangladesh early Sunday.

On September 16, another Bangladeshi youth was seriously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban.

Twelve mortar shells have been fired by Myanmar army on Bangladesh territory so far. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh warned Myanmar over it.