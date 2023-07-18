Amnesty International condemns attack on Hero Alom

Amnesty International has condemned the assault on Hero Alom, independent candidate for by-elections in Dhaka-17 constituency.

"Such an attack sends a chilling message ahead of the country's next general elections in January 2024," it said, adding that the authorities must "immediately and impartially" investigate the attack, and bring the perpetrators to account.

Amnesty International tweeted saying human rights must be respected at all times, especially before, during and after elections.