All communal violence instigators, attackers identified: Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
30 October, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 09:32 pm

File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday said all those who instigated communal violence and carried out attacks in different parts of the country, including Cumilla, have been identified.

"The kinds of provocation leading to attacks on people and riots, and those who unleashed such incidents have been identified. They've been identified," he said.

He was addressing an event marking the Community Policing Day 2021 at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Saturday.

Narrating the importance of community policing, he said, "We've been able to tackle the recent violence with the help of people. We've been able to unearth the mystery of the incident. That's why our community needs to be more vigilant, to help the police," he said.

He also said it is not possible to provide security in each house to maintain law and order. "But if people remain vigilant, if they give information to the police at the right time, we can give them security," the minister added.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed said although community policing is a new concept in Bangladesh, it is an old practice in many Asian countries.

"This practice is also quite common in Singapore. When racial violence broke out in the USA, they successfully introduced community policing," the IGP said.

"Cybercrimes have increased alarmingly. It is a big threat to the security of the country and people. We've to prepare for that," he added.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, IGP Benazir Ahmed, eminent academic and writer Zafar Iqbal, and DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam inaugurated the Community Policing Day 2021 by cutting a cake and releasing balloons.

Communal violence / instigators

