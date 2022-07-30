Govt forms local committees to prevent communal violence

The government has formed 'Social Harmony Committee' in all districts and upazilas to prevent communal violence.

Deputy commissioners (DC) have been made presidents of the district level committees.

All the members of the parliament of a district and administrators of the district council have been made advisers to the 23-member committee and the superintendent of police has been made a member.

On 24 July, the committees were formed through three separate notifications from the Prime Minister's Office.

Separate "Social Harmony Committees" have been formed at upazila and union levels under the leadership of Upazila Executive Officer (UNO).

The upazila level committee has 24 members including UNO as president, MP as chief advisor and Upazila Parishad chairman as advisor.

And the union level committee has 14 members including the chairman of the concerned union parishad as president and secretary as member secretary.

The working strategy of these committees has also been highlighted in the notification.

Members of three separate committees will hold harmony rallies in their respective areas; conduct necessary campaign to counter religious extremism, militancy, violence and terrorism; and make people aware to prevent misuse of social media.

The committee will cooperate to ensure the security of all places of worship including mosques, temples, churches.

The notification also said that these committees will work to maintain a good atmosphere to celebrate religious festivals of all religions with due solemnity and enthusiasm.

These committees will arrange to spread the message of peace and harmony of different religions.