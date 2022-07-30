Govt forms local committees to prevent communal violence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 10:52 pm

Related News

Govt forms local committees to prevent communal violence

Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Upazila Nirbahi Officers have been made presidents of the district and upazila level committees respectively

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 10:52 pm
Govt forms local committees to prevent communal violence

The government has formed 'Social Harmony Committee' in all districts and upazilas to prevent communal violence.

Deputy commissioners (DC) have been made presidents of the district level committees.

All the members of the parliament of a district and administrators of the district council have been made advisers to the 23-member committee and the superintendent of police has been made a member.

On 24 July, the committees were formed through three separate notifications from the Prime Minister's Office.

Separate "Social Harmony Committees" have been formed at upazila and union levels under the leadership of Upazila Executive Officer (UNO).

The upazila level committee has 24 members including UNO as president, MP as chief advisor and Upazila Parishad chairman as advisor.

And the union level committee has 14 members including the chairman of the concerned union parishad as president and secretary as member secretary.

The working strategy of these committees has also been highlighted in the notification.

Members of three separate committees will hold harmony rallies in their respective areas; conduct necessary campaign to counter religious extremism, militancy, violence and terrorism; and make people aware to prevent misuse of social media. 

The committee will cooperate to ensure the security of all places of worship including mosques, temples, churches.

The notification also said that these committees will work to maintain a good atmosphere to celebrate religious festivals of all religions with due solemnity and enthusiasm. 

These committees will arrange to spread the message of peace and harmony of different religions.

Top News

Communal violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

13h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Why crude market is so unstable?

Why crude market is so unstable?

4h | Videos
How Nokia loose it's empire?

How Nokia loose it's empire?

4h | Videos
German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

1d | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink