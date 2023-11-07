AL will hand over power if it doesn't win election: Razzaque

If the Awami League does not win the upcoming national elections, it will hand over power following the people's mandate, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said today.

Speaking at a programme in Dhaka, the minister said, "Some political parties including BNP are trying to disrupt the election by creating unrest in the country. There is no use in doing this, Awami League will come to power for the next five years only by people's votes.

"However, if Awami League does not get votes, it will hand over power to those who win according to the people's mandate."

Razzaque made the comments in his speech as the chief guest at the "ITEC DAY CELEBRATION 2023" organised by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Tuesday (7 November).

About the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, the minister said, "It is a great development programme where our professionals can get training at very low cost."

Pranay Kumar Verma, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, said, "ITEC is a flagship program of India, where there are 160 partner countries in the world. A total of 5,000 Bangladeshi nationals are alumni of this course."

The Indian high commissioner said Bangladesh is India's closest development partner and through this programme the two countries are able to exchange knowledge.

Alumni members present at the event demanded the Indian High Commissioner to introduce on-arrival visas between Bangladesh and India.