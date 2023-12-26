AL wants to uphold their reputation by ensuring fair elections: Quader

Awami League wants to uphold its reputation by ensuring in this national election, said the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"We want to perform well in this election. [The party's president] Sheikh Hasina really wants free, fair and impartial elections. Her wish must be fulfilled," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, while speaking as the chief guest at the polling agent training programme held at the District Awami League office in Tejgaon of the capital on Tuesday (26 December).

Urging the party agents to be responsible, Obaidul Quader said the agents sometimes tarnish the party's name by being too eager and creating a nuisance during voting.

"We don't need agents who threaten the order of the election to show too much support for the party. We need responsible agents who will retain the reputation of the party," he added.

Stating that the voters do not have the opportunity to campaign for their party after becoming an agent.

Addressing the agents, he said those who will be inside the polling station will help people vote, but cannot influence others to choose who to vote for. "This is against the voting rules, you should fulfill your responsibilities following all rules and regulations," he added.

Obaidul Quader said, "One thing is very sad and disgraceful, how responsible leaders, who were once MPs and ministers, still speak in an authoritative tone. This hampers the election environment, which cannot be tolerated. Action should be taken against those who create unhealthy environment.

"I want to say on behalf of Awami League, no one from Awami League will spoil the voting environment. The election commission will take action against those who hamper this environment, we will support it wholeheartedly. There will be no compromise here," he added.