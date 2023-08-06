AL delegation off to New Delhi 

A five-member delegation of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) left today for New Delhi on a three-day visit at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The delegation left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 5pm, according to the agriculture ministry.

AL Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque and Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud are leading the delegation.

Other members of the delegation are AL Organizing Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Central Working Committee Member Prof Merina Jahan, MP, and Aroma Dutta, MP.