Air Force pilot Asim Jawad laid to rest with state honour

The funeral parade of Squadron Leader Muhammad Asim and the second namaz-e-janaza were held at the parade ground of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar in Dhaka Cantonment. Photo: ISPR

Late Squadron Leader of Bangladesh Air Force Asim Jawad was buried with state honour at the Manikganj Sadar Cemetery after his third namaz-e-janaza today.

People from all strata, including representatives from district administration, political leaders and freedom fighters, attended the janaza after Jummah prayers.

The funeral parade of Squadron Leader Muhammad Asim and the second namaz-e-janaza were held at the parade ground of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar in Dhaka Cantonment. At this time, he was given a guard of honour, reads an ISPR press release.

Chief of General Staff of Army Lt Gen Waker-uz-Zaman, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Planning) Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Regional Commander Dhaka Naval Region Rear Admiral Masud Iqbal paid respects on behalf of their respective forces by placing wreaths on the coffin of the deceased.

Earlier, the first namaz-e-janaza of the deceased was held at the parade ground of Bangladesh Air Force base Zahurul Haque in Chattogram.

Asim died in an accident as a training plane of the Air Force crashed into the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram on Thursday. Another pilot involved in the crash, Wing Commander Suhan Hasan, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Asim left behind his wife, a daughter and a son, his father and mother and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Asim Jawad, 31, was the only son of Dr Aman Ullah of Gopalpur village in Saturia upazila of Manikganj.

Asim was born on 20 March 1992. He passed SSC in 2007 from Savar Cantonment Public School and HSC in 2009 from Savar Cantonment School and College. He joined the Bangladesh Air Force in 2010.