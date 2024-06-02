37,835 packets of illegal cigarettes seized in Ctg’s Sitakunda

Chattogram Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate officials have seized 37,835 packets of various illegal cigarette brands along with a mini-covered van in the Sitakunda Upazila.

Acting on a tip-off from the Chattogram District NSI, the Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Lands) Alauddin led an operation with the representatives from the Chattogram Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate between 9:00am-1:00pm today (2 June) at the Bara Kumira Sonapara area.

"The confiscated cigarettes were transported to the Sitakunda warehouse of Sharif & Sons for storage. The mini-covered van, registered as Dhaka Metro-M-11-4474, was also seized." the Upazila Assistant Commissioner told The Business Standard.

"The seized goods included 36,995 packets of T20 brand cigarettes and 840 packets of DG Black brand cigarettes, all produced by Heritage Tobacco. The items were unloaded from a mini-covered van.

According to officials of the Chattogram Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate, the authenticity of the band rolls on the cigarette packets will be verified, and further legal actions will be pursued accordingly.