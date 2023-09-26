Air Force chief returns home from UAE

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Air Force chief returns home from UAE

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 10:22 pm
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. Photo: ISPR
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. Photo: ISPR

Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force, returned home on Tuesday after a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During this period, the chief of Air Staff visited the helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility of AAL Group located in Sharjah, read an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

On the invitation of AAL Group, the Air Force chief and a two-member entourage left Dhaka for the UAE on 21 September.

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

16h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy