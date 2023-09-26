Air Force chief returns home from UAE

Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force, returned home on Tuesday after a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During this period, the chief of Air Staff visited the helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility of AAL Group located in Sharjah, read an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

On the invitation of AAL Group, the Air Force chief and a two-member entourage left Dhaka for the UAE on 21 September.