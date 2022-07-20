Air Force Chief returns home from UK

Bangladesh

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. Photo: ISPR
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. Photo: ISPR

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan returned home on Wednesday after an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

During the visit, he visited C-130 Hercules aircraft maintenance, modification and repairing organisation "Marshall Aerospace Facility", said an ISPR press release.

Subsequently he attended the "Global Air Chiefs Conference-2022" organised by the Royal Air Force in London. The conference included important seminars on operational integration, technological adaptation, digital skills etc.

Chiefs of Air Staff from different countries also attended this conference.

Then Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan attended the world's largest air show "Royal International Air Tattoo- 2022" at RAF Fairford, marking the 75th anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

The Air Force Chief also attended the "Farnborough International AirShow- 2022" in Farnborough, London.

He, along with spouse and two entourages, left Dhaka for the United Kingdom on 10 July for a seven-day official visit.

The visit of the Chief of Air Staff will hopefully play a vital role in strengthening the bilateral relationship with Bangladesh and UK. It will also enhance the scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sectors.

